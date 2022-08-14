Russian Permanent Representative in Vienna Ulyanov said that the FT misrepresented his words about the IAEA visit to ZNPP

Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, accused The Financial Times of distorting his words about the mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. He wrote about this in his Twitter.

As Ulyanov explained, it was about a possible visit of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to ZNPP. “The Financial Times attributed to me the words that the visit of Mr. Grossi to the ZNPP cannot take place before the end of August. In fact, I said that Mr. Grossi could propose such a schedule, ”he emphasized, expressing the opinion that this was a deliberate distortion indicated by the title of the article.

On August 12, Mikhail Ulyanov, in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper, suggested that Grossi himself would set some kind of landmark for a visit to the ZNPP “at the very end of August – beginning of September.” After that, The Financial Times published an article entitled “Russia rejects calls to allow access to the Ukrainian nuclear power plant.”

At the same time, Mikhail Ulyanov previously emphasized that Russia is ready to assist in organizing the visit of the IAEA international mission.

The head of the IAEA announced plans to visit ZNPP

Rafael Grossi said he wants to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on 11 August. He stressed that the mission will require the cooperation, understanding and assistance of Moscow and Kyiv, as well as the support of the UN and Secretary General António Guterres. “Now more than ever, the presence of the IAEA at nuclear power plants is of paramount importance to help reduce the risk of a possible nuclear catastrophe,” Grossi said.

Grossi also said that there was no “immediate threat” to nuclear safety at the nuclear power plant. However, the security situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP has recently deteriorated sharply due to close-range shelling, so the situation can change at any moment.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Moscow urged Kyiv not to interfere with the work of the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to her, the attempts of the Ukrainian emissary “to dictate the terms of the future mission to the IAEA right in the Security Council room” are alarming.

See also "Golden" interests behind Belarus' risk of supporting Moscow in the Ukraine crisis If overseas and in European capitals are really interested in the mission to take place, now there is an opportunity to prove themselves and put their wards in their place. The truth will still find its way Maria ZakharovaOfficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Zaporizhzhya NPP is regularly shelled

On August 7, the administration of Energodar announced that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system. Administrative buildings and the area adjacent to the dry storage facility for spent nuclear fuel were damaged.

On August 11, it became known that the Ukrainian military carried out several strikes on the area of ​​the ZNPP radioactive isotope storage facility. As a result of the shelling, the power lines of the Kakhovskaya substation were damaged, which started a fire in a field near the nuclear power plant. It was established that the 44th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was involved in the shelling.

On August 13, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the regional administration, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were again shelling the city of Energodar and the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. Before that, he also admitted that the station could be mothballed.

Sergey Mukhametov, a senior lecturer in the Department of Oceanology at the Faculty of Geography of Moscow State University, said that in the event of an accident at the ZNPP, a situation “more serious than Chernobyl” could develop. According to him, in case of a leak, it will be necessary to resort to blocking the North Crimean Canal.