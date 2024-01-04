Permanent Representative of the Republic of Crimea to the President of Russia, Deputy Prime Minister of the Crimean Government Georgy Muradov said on January 5 that Polish politicians continue to play the role of the main provocateurs of NATO. Thus, he commented on the statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski about the need to supply long-range missiles to Kyiv.

“Polish politicians, despite the change of power, continue to play the role of the main NATO provocateurs. They are confidently on course to transform their country into the first suicide bomber of the West, wanting to burn in the flames of a big war. After all, the main route for such supplies will be, first of all, Polish territory,” he is quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

According to Muradov, Sikorsky expresses the general opinion of “NATO hawks, in whose heads plans are ripening to bring the conflict to a critical escalation” in order to prevent the victory of the Russian Armed Forces on the battlefield.

As the permanent representative of Crimea to the President of the Russian Federation noted, for the republic and a number of other Russian regions that are close to the border with Ukraine, the trajectory of events proposed by Sikorsky poses a vital threat. Against this background, according to Muradov, the agenda will include measures to prevent “worst-case scenarios that pose an existential danger to our country.”

Earlier, on January 3, Sikorsky said that the West should provide Ukraine with long-range missiles that will allow Kyiv to destroy objects on Russian territory. In turn, commenting on this statement, official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the possible supply of long-range missiles would be directed against his own country.

Later that day, European Union (EU) diplomacy chief Josep Borrell discussed with Sikorski the need to step up military assistance to Ukraine, including through the supply of long-range missiles.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.