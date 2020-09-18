Yuri Ambrazevich, Belarus’ Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, denied information about the presence of political prisoners in the country, and also did not confirm accusations of sexual violence against the protesters. He stated this on Friday, September 18, during the debate on the situation in Belarus, held on the sidelines of the 45th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

“The statement about the presence of political prisoners in the country does not correspond to reality. There are people who have been taken into custody in the framework of specific criminal cases in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code, ”he is quoted as saying TASS.

Ambrazevich stressed that the law enforcement agencies of Belarus are checking each complaint about the actions of the security forces during the actions in the country.

“The measures to restore order, arrest, transport and contain detainees gave rise to many charges of extreme violence. According to available information, more than 900 complaints have been filed of violent actions of representatives of the law enforcement forces. All complaints are being checked, ”the permanent representative said.

The diplomat recalled that almost all protests in Belarus did not comply with the law on public events and were not always peaceful.

“At the same time, we are not talking about the prohibition of the right to peaceful protest, but about the procedure for its implementation. Thus, the participants also broke the law. Hence, thousands of detainees. Despite the opposite statements of the authorities’ opponents, the protest actions from August 9 to 12 were not always peaceful, ”Ambrazevich said.

He clarified that the protesters often used improvised means, such as stones, sticks, barricades, cars, as well as pre-prepared Molotov cocktails. According to Ambrazevich, law enforcement officers were forced to use force to establish public order, in the interests of national security, to suppress illegal, including violent, actions.

“Given the nature of the threats, the law enforcement agencies of the states that initiated this discussion would hardly have done otherwise,” the diplomat said.

He added that reports of sexual violence against detainees and missing persons during the protests have not been officially confirmed.

The day before, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that reports of torture of detainees by riot police in the detention center on Akrestsin Street in Minsk are false.

The day before, the first deputy head of the republic’s Ministry of Internal Affairs, head of the criminal police Gennady Kazakevich also denied reports of rape of detainees during the protests. According to him, there were no statements on the facts of rape, such messages are fake.

On September 8, the former candidate for the presidency of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya demanded the immediate release of her colleague Maria Kolesnikova and other political prisoners.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.