Permanent Representative of Belarus to the UN Office in Geneva Yuri Ambrazevich said that there are no political prisoners in the republic.

Speaking at a special debate on the situation in the country, Ambrazevich emphasized that the arrest of citizens takes place within the framework of specific criminal cases and in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Belarus.

He also called the information about the alleged sexual violence against the detainees unreliable.

“There are no registered official statements about this, and the information about the missing in direct connection with the protests is not confirmed,” TASS the words of the diplomat.

In addition, as the permanent representative added, over 900 complaints were filed about the violent actions of the security forces. All complaints are checked. Ambrazevich recalled that almost all protest actions did not comply with the law on mass events. He stressed that this is not about the prohibition of the right to peaceful protest, but about the procedure for its conduct.

“Thus, the participants also broke the law. Hence, there are thousands of detainees, ”the diplomat said, adding that all the actions were peaceful.

After the announcement of the results of the presidential elections on August 9, protest actions began in Belarus, which continue to this day. Earlier, President Alexander Lukashenko named those who, in his opinion, are behind the organization of protests in the republic.