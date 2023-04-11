Russia will insist that the UN launch an arbitration process against the United States, as it systematically violates its obligations as the host country of the headquarters of the organization. This was stated in an interview with Izvestiya by Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN.

“Visa denials are still a fairly common practice, there are a significant number of people whom the American side has unreasonably blacklisted, that is, they cannot enter here at all, they are automatically denied,” he stressed.

As the Russian diplomat recalled, the United States has obligations as a state where the UN headquarters are located. In accordance with an agreement between the organization and the US government, Washington is required to issue visas to any delegates who are sent to events within the UN.

“But in relation to us, the Americans often use the clause that the United States may not issue a visa for reasons of national security. This is such a broad concept that anything can be summed up under it, ”Polansky pointed out.

In this regard, Russia insists that the UN initiate arbitration, indicating that Washington is systematically violating its obligations. However, the launch of such a procedure is the prerogative of the Secretary General, the countries can only recommend, but the Secretary General is already “literally one step away” from this in order to go for it, the diplomat concluded.

