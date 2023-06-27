Permanent mission to the UN: US intelligence agencies stepped up attempts to recruit Russian diplomats

US intelligence agencies are exerting psychological pressure on employees of the Russian permanent mission to the UN, said Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Maria Zabolotskaya. Writes about it TASS.

According to her, US attempts to recruit members of the Russian mission to the UN have intensified. According to Zabolotskaya, the United States purposefully applies a whole range of measures and restrictions to Russian diplomats aimed at reducing the effectiveness of their interaction with the UN.

“How else to explain the increasingly intrusive recruiting approaches of local intelligence agencies who approach employees on the street and at the airport,” she said. The mission officer clarified that the special services are calling for cooperation with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Zabolotskaya pointed out that they are trying to persuade Russian diplomats to do this through contextual advertising on social networks, Yahoo, YouTube, as well as campaign leaflets pasted on the street.

Earlier, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) created a Telegram channel for recruiting Russians through propaganda videos.