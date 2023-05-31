The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN stated that the attack of the Ukrainian UAVs was aimed at civilians

The Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the UN drew the attention of the official representative of the secretary general of the organization, Stephane Dujarric, to the fact that the attack by Ukrainian drones that took place in Moscow was aimed at civilians and is a terrorist act. This is written in the comments of the permanent mission in Twitter.

As the diplomats pointed out, Kyiv’s attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the Russian capital was an act of terrorism. The agency indicated that the incident should be condemned appropriately at all levels. “These attacks by Ukrainian forces, apparently, were directed exclusively against civilians,” the mission said.

On May 30, Moscow and the Moscow region were attacked by Ukrainian drones. The Russian Defense Ministry said eight aircraft-type drones were involved in the attack.