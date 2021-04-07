On Wednesday, Germany is threatened with another dangerous “low snowfall” and “permanent cold” – the temperatures sometimes drop to -12 degrees.

Wednesday morning begins in Germany with widespread weather warnings due to frost and slippery roads. Heavy snowfall threatens from the northwest, which could bring up to ten centimeters of fresh snow. Temperatures will mostly remain below freezing on Wednesday. The Alpine region leads the way when it comes to freezing cold, only in the north it remains somewhat milder. The sun has little chance of thawing the snow cover on Wednesday, it will only be seen for about an hour. As BW24 * reports, the “deep snow” brings dangerous smoothness and “permanent cold” of up to -12 degrees to Germany.

The Weather in Stuttgart* provides a small temperature highlight before the weekend, before winter returns. (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.Media.