Although not because of the math, never debatable, Las Palmas already feels that nothing will separate him from his goal of remaining one more season in the Second Division. After the results of this last day, the kids of Pepe Mel they will be able to certify salvation, vaunted fate of the entity itself, next weekend.

It happens that, in the absence of tomorrow’s double duel, Rayo-Leganés and Sporting-Lugo,The 38th day of the league left Las Palmas with 50 points after the 0-0 in Alcorcón, eternal goal of all aspiring to remain in the silver category of Spanish football. The border of descent is now marked by CD Logroñés, 19 th place, with 41 points, although this tied with Castellón, just one step above. Of the teams involved in the fierce struggle to avoid relegation, the only one playing tomorrow is Lugo, although they remain penultimate with just 37 points to their credit.

Thus, facing the 39th round, Las Palmas would mathematically be a Second Division team one more season, mere formality, if it manages to beat Zaragoza. Except for a never-seen debacle, the Gran Canaria team, which came to roam with the promotion playoffs, remains in LaLiga Smartbank.

If the UD does not manage to beat Zaragoza too it could mathematically ensure salvation, although it will have to pay even more attention to the duels of the teams that fight with the tragedy. Sabadell, ranked 20th with 40 points, host Tenerife (Sunday, 1pm island time). Meanwhile, the aforementioned Logroñés and Castellón even travel against Leganés and Ponferradina, respectively.

In the absence, then, of mathematics, Las Palmas’ goal is accomplished, once again, with Pepe Mel as head of the bench.