The Ministry of Territorial Security of the Perm Territory has clarified the lists of those killed as a result of the mass execution at the Perm State University (PGNIU). Updated information posted in the department’s Telegram channel.

The attacker killed six people aged 18 to 66 years. The oldest victim is Margarita Engauz. According to the radio station “Moscow speaking”, she was renowned endoscopist with 40 years of experience. The woman was at the scene of the tragedy, going on an excursion, which was led to her grandson and his classmates.

Related materials

Ksenia Samchenko (18 years old), Yaroslav Aramelev (19 years old), Ekaterina Shakirova (19 years old), Alexander Mokhov (20 years old) and Anna Aigeldina (26 years old) also died at the hands of 18-year-old Timur Bekmansurov.

Another 24 people were injured of varying severity. Bekmansurov was critically wounded as a result of the shooting with a policeman and was also hospitalized.

Freshman Bekmansurov on September 20 came to the university in a helmet, with a shotgun in his hands and a lot of cartridges. Even on the way, he opened fire on the guard, and entering inside, began to shoot everyone in a row. At the same time, according to the wounded eyewitness, the young man did not say anything, but simply walked and fired unintentionally. In confirmation of these words, it is said that most of the way flew past, despite the crowd.

At the same time, one of the lecturers continued to teach during the mass execution within the walls of the university. Professor of the Department of Russian Language and Stylistics Oleg Syromyatnikov expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that he was distracted by reports of shooting. “If you don’t want to study, don’t study, I cannot force you,” he said and added that “it would be cool” if someone entered the classroom with a gun and forced the students to study.

A traffic police officer, junior police lieutenant Konstantin Kalinin was able to stop the killer. He and his partner made out an accident a few blocks from the scene of the tragedy, and after eyewitnesses from the shooting at the university, law enforcement officers rushed to the rescue. Police Senior Lieutenant Vladimir Makarov took up the evacuation of people, and the younger ran to the sound of shots, saw an armed man and ordered him to drop his weapon. He started shooting, and then Kalinin used a service weapon, the suspect fell. After that, the policeman ran up to the wounded man, disarmed him and provided first aid. Later it became known that the Minister of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police General Vladimir Kolokoltsev, will present the traffic police officers for awards.

Related materials

Regional authorities announced that family members of the victims of the armed attack will receive monetary compensation. The families of the victims will be paid one million rubles each. The relatives of the injured will receive 500 thousand rubles each, and the relatives of those who were injured will receive 100 thousand rubles each.

Timur Bekmansurov’s father said that he was shocked by what had happened. According to him, no matter how much he communicated with his son, he was passionate about “only the computer” and did not want to go for a walk. The young man’s mother confirmed that her son was non-conflict and quiet. According to the woman, the last time she saw him was the morning before the tragedy.

Psychologists are divided over the identity of the shooter. So, considers psychiatrist Alexander Fedorovich believes that the killer does not have mental illness, but he had psychological problems. And the tragedy that happened in Perm, according to the expert, is an act of retaliation and a kind of attempt to find oneself. In turn, clinical psychologist Vladimir Krupin believes that Bekmansurov, on the contrary, has gross mental disorders, as well as near-schizophrenic personality elements.

The killer himself, half an hour before the attack, posted a manifesto in which he stated that he did not consider himself a terrorist. He also denied his involvement in any extremist groups.

One of the key issues of the tragedy was that Bekmansurov legally managed to get his hands on firearms. According to him, he began to save money from school, and upon reaching the age of 18, he immediately went to apply for a license for the most common multi-shot smoothbore gun worth about 20 thousand rubles.

Related materials

In the process of obtaining permission, he was examined by a narcologist and a psychiatrist. Doctors did not find any contraindications for using a weapon. Psychiatrist, psychotherapist and head of the Department of Psychiatry and Medical Psychology of Kazan State Medical University, Vladimir Mendelevich, noted that in Russia, out of four million people who own weapons, young people from 18 to 21 years old make up 0.4 percent. “There are about 15 thousand of them. But it is they who are especially dangerous and inclined to commit mass murders, ”the expert noted. He named three reasons for buying weapons: to hunt animals, for self-defense and for revenge. The doctor believes that the first and second versions can be dismissed, since “hardly many adolescents are fond of hunting wild boars or ducks,” and as a rule, they buy something lighter in self-defense.

Bekmansurov himself said that if he had not been able to get hold of a weapon, he would have staged an attack anyway. Alternatively, he contemplated an attack with a car or conventional knives.

On the fact of the crime, a criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Murder”. If the killer survives the injury, he faces life imprisonment.