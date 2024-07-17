Shot: Perm cannibal Malyshev got a job at a shelter for homeless animals

Mikhail Malyshev, known in the media as the Perm cannibal, got a job at a shelter for homeless animals after leaving the colony. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

As a teenager, Malyshev started eating pets. Once he made cat soup and tried to feed it to his loved ones, and then he started eating dogs. Now the Perm cannibal looks after the animals in the shelter and promises not to eat them anymore. He builds dog houses, cleans the area and cuts meat for the animals. For this he is paid in expired food. Malyshev said that he dreams of working as a security guard, but he does not complain about his work at the shelter.

Perm cannibal Mikhail Malyshev spent 23 years in prison for murders with particular cruelty. After Malyshev’s arrest, operatives found two refrigerators with dog and human meat in his home: with the help of his girlfriend, he lured victims to his home, killed and dismembered them, and then ate them. The criminal prepared various dishes from the flesh of the dead, including dumplings and pies. In 2022, Malyshev returned to his native Perm. The news of his return caused a stir among local residents.