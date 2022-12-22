Pearl has taken a while to react. She hadn’t heard her number right, but, yes, she had a tenth of 05490 in her pocket. The number awarded with the Gordo of the Extraordinary Christmas Draw. She has asked one of her two children, who were with her at the Teatro Real in Madrid enjoying her Draw with her, to read her number well to make sure of her. Knowing that she had touched him, the entire audience stood up and she burst into applause.

The woman has become very nervous and has left the room wrapped in a cloud of people and journalists. Once outside the premises, Perla had to be treated by the Samur toilets and, after calming down, she sat in a chair and told her story.

Perla is Peruvian, but she has lived in Spain for 20 years and her two children were born here. When asked by the administration in which she bought the tenth, she doubted the place where she bought it but she finally remembered that she was in Asturias. She is currently unemployed and for this she has thanked God very much for these €400,000. Her previous job was in Moncloa, “the workers who had been there for many years were withdrawn. When Mr. Sánchez entered, unfortunately there were problems. I am one of the workers in the Moncloa cafeteria».

He is going to invest the €328,000 in buying a house in Madrid, where his two children study and he lives for rent. And he will also use it to take a trip with them and to donate part of the prize to the Catholic Church.