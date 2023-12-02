EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global information contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

An icy breeze cracks your hands and face. The Perito Moreno Glacier, 260 square kilometers of white mantle, stands out before the eyes of thousands of people on the tourist walkways that border it in the Los Glaciares National Park, region of the Southern Andes of Argentina, close to the border with Chile. . This enormous mass of white and crystalline blue ice with walls almost 60 meters high presents a retreating movement on the northern front of the Canal de los Témpanos that the scientific community studies with special attention.

According to satellite monitoring and measurements with ground-penetrating radar, scientists warn that “unlike other glaciers, Perito Moreno did not change for a long time. If the balance of its mass is calculated, in the last 50 years the average gave us zero. It was a giant in balance that gained or lost very little mass, but it recovered,” explains Lucas Ruiz, scientist at the Argentine Institute of Nivology, Glaciology and Environmental Sciences (Ianigla) and researcher at the National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (Conicet). Together with his team, he studies the behavior of the glacier through a methodology that calibrates a numerical model to see the changes in mass of the glacier in the long term. The measurements are made using the amount of accumulated snow that is compared to the amount of ice lost from its front when ice falls occur.

The Perito Moreno is one of the 49 glaciers that form the southern ice field, which is the largest area of ​​ice that exists in the entire southern hemisphere, outside of Antarctica. This large area occupies 12,363 square kilometers and is located in the Patagonian Andes between Argentina and Chile. Glaciers are reservoirs of fresh water that are formed by snow that does not melt.

The frontal walls, more than 50 meters, of the Perito Moreno glacier, seen from the tourist walkways. Lucas Ruiz

In Argentina, from north to south, along 3,500 kilometers in the Andes Mountains, there are 12 provinces and 39 water basins. more than 16,000 glaciers. “Having glaciers mainly in the mountain range is like driving in the car with a seat belt. If something happens, if there are droughts, the glacial ‘belt’ is the reserve of solid water,” explains Ruiz. In this way, glaciers benefit the planet in the driest times of the year by providing water and losing mass. And if there is a surplus of snow, that treasure of frozen water is recovered again.

Melting glaciers and global warming

Since 2020, Ianigla researchers observed that there is a retreat of the Perito Moreno, which they interpret as a loss of mass of more than 700 meters, approximately seven blocks. “We have to be very cautious and say that we will have to continue observing to be more certain that the glacier is indeed beginning a phase of retreat, because it has not yet lost its foothold with the peninsula,” warns researcher Ruiz.

The question naturally follows is: is this movement related to global warming? The increase in temperature is a key data to analyze thaw contexts. Pedro Skvarca, scientific director of Glaciarium, a glaciological interpretation center in Argentine Patagonia, assures that 2022 was one of the warmest years in South America since records exist (1910). “A factor is added to the temperature and that is that an underwater moraine, a kind of mountain of rocks on which the glacier was resting, uncoupled and disconnected,” explained this glaciologist in a presentation given to the press at that center. interpretation.

This phenomenon of mass loss in glaciers was also observed in others in the Argentine Patagonian region, such as the famous Upsala glacier, close to Perito Moreno and with which it shares Lake Argentino. Three years ago a process of movement and weight loss began and in just eight months it retreated 300 meters in its eastern sector.

All the phenomena are related: the underwater moraine that disconnected from the Perito Moreno glacier, the loss of mass linked to the increase in summer temperatures, the pressure of subglacial water that influences the drilling of the base, everything points to a change that must be observed very carefully. “I already saw in Antarctica the disintegration of the Larsen Ice Barriers A and B. The world is misusing energy and very few people are aware that something needs to be done. Nature alone cannot combat this damage,” Skvarca reflects with concern.

Ianigla researchers measure snow accumulation with ground-penetrating radar in April of this year. Lucas Ruiz

Lucas Ruiz, from Ianigla, points to the role of greenhouse gas emissions and carbon dioxide concentration in climate change. “It is mainly due to the burning of fossil fuels that the concentration of these gases in the atmosphere is the highest in the last 2 million years, which generates an abnormal warming that we call climate change,” explains researcher Ruiz. This explanation coincides with a study carried out by the Environment and Natural Resources Foundation on the Argentine case of oil fields where the general environmental impacts of volatile components released into the atmosphere are mentioned.

Argentina assumed commitments to limit global warming after signing the Paris Agreement and it is through the National Plan for Adaptation and Mitigation to Global Climate Change and the Long-Term Resilient Development Strategy with low emissions to 2050, which is committed to the goals of net reduction of carbon emissions and greenhouse gas emissions. However, the president-elect, Javier Milei, who denies the existence of climate change, promised in his campaign to leave the Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit the increase in temperatures to 1.5 ºC before 2050, and also to cut back on research. scientific.

Scientists, the guardians of glaciers

In the face of political uncertainty, scientists warn that more studies are needed and the basic science to obtain data in remote places, such as glaciers, is not cheap. “Making measurements in the accumulation zone of the large glaciers of the Southern Ice Field means assembling teams of several people, helicopters to assist us, and there are also the risks of an expedition in a remote area,” says Ruiz.

Therefore, until now collaborations with other countries have become essential. Recently, an expedition between scientists from Germany, Chile and Argentina carried out studies using a German plane to better understand the changes in the glaciers of the large ice fields of Patagonia.

There is no doubt that Perito Moreno’s greatest allies and guardians are them, the scientists. And those interviewed insist on the urgency of caring for and investigating them. “Glaciers are a kind of freshwater savings bank that is becoming smaller and smaller. It is essential to discuss how we are going to mitigate the effect of global warming,” concludes researcher Ruiz.