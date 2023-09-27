After the serious knee injury, Ivan Perisic’s adventure at Tottenham seems to be coming to an end: the former Inter player will return to Croatia from January to wear the shirt of the club where he grew up

On the threshold of turning 35, to be turned on February 2nd, Ivan Perisic seems to have decided to make a change in his career.

According to what was reported by the Croatian newspaper ‘Sportske Novosti’, in fact, the former Inter player, currently playing for Tottenham, will return to Croatia as early as the next January transfer window to wear the shirt ofHajduk Splitthe team of his city, as well as the one in which the winger grew up, before arriving at Sochaux at the age of 17 and thus starting a long and satisfying professional career, which saw him play in four different countries, Belgium, Germany, Italy and England, winning, among other titles, two Bundesliga titles with Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, a Champions League with the red and whites and a championship with Inter.