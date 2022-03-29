In Europe, the last places for Qatar 2022 remain to be assigned. In the meantime, the national teams already qualified and those eliminated compete in a friendly match. Croatia suffers and wins against Bulgaria, the Giallorossi Shomurodov’s hat-trick in the 4-2 trimmed by Uzbekistan against Uganda. Denmark returns to win after the knockout with the Netherlands, Eriksen still scoring. A goal that is worth a lot because it was scored at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, the same one where the former Inter Milan had felt ill during the match against Finland at Euro 2020. Even without goals for Reja’s Albania against Georgia. At 20.45 spotlights on Holland-Germany, Spain-Iceland and England-Ivory Coast. In the Nations League playouts they relegated to League D Moldova and Estonia, victory for Kazakhstan and Cyprus.

The friendlies

–

Already certain of a place in the World Cup, at 16 the Dalic national team challenged Petrov’s group. No goals and few flashes in the first half. The match played in Qatar lit up in the second half: in the 46th minute Perisic took over from Vida. At 63 ‘the Croatians remain in ten for the double yellow remedied by Caleta-Car, a few minutes later Bulgaria passes with Despodov’s goal on an assist from Iliev, Ascoli striker. Then the author of the goal gets sent off and re-establishes numerical parity. Modric takes care of equalizing the score from the spot in the 76th minute and in the 80th minute Kramaric gives the victory to him. Festival of goals and man of the match the Giallorossi Shomurodov, author of a hat-trick, in Uzbekistan-Uganda 4-2. Uzbekistan closed the first half with two goals ahead, then Miya closed the gap. The former Genoa in the second half put the game back on the right tracks. Okwi’s goal in the 78th minute was worth little. Eriksen starts from 1 ‘in the match against Serbia of Mitrovic and his teammates and continues to score. His third goal of the match with a shot from outside that ends straight in the corner. Supremacy Denmark. Hjulmand’s team took the lead in the 15th minute with a goal from Atalantino Maehle: a nice shot from the edge. Also on the field Skov Olsen, on the other side Milenkovic, Lukic and Milinkovic-Savic. Many occasions also in the second half. But the Danes command the game. Lindstrom scores the 2-0 in the 53rd minute, then the former Inter midfielder signs the trio.