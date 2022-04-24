The message launched from Inter against Roma it was one of the decisive and important ones, because against one of the most in-form teams in the league such a well-rounded result can only help from the point of view of morale. Among the protagonists of the race, even if less in the showcase than other times there was once again Ivan Perisicauthor of the umpteenth super positive and valuable performance across the board, and the assist, yet another of his adventure in the Nerazzurrifor Brozovic’s goal.

KING OF ASSIST – Another assist, even if, to be honest, Brozovic’s is a real pearl that would make the key passage of his Croatian partner superfluous. Nevertheless with this winning pass Perisic broke an important record for the Nerazzurri team, becoming the best assistman since San Siro over the last 15 seasons. More even than a giant like Maiconwho had stopped at 35 during his adventure in Milan, while the former Wolfsburg arrived yesterday at 36.

MEETING COMING SOON – In what could be his last season at Inter, Perisic is holding a top-of-the-class level in his role and for this reason the Nerazzurri are trying to do everything to renew, under the right conditions, the contract expiring on June 30 for the Croatian. THE next days should be (WE TOLD IT HERE) those of the long-awaited meeting to put a definitive point on the story. Ausilio and Marotta made it clear to him that Inter will not go beyond € 4 million net with a two-year deal with options on the table. Perisic will have to decide whether to accept or risk looking again at a market that, so far, has not guaranteed him the same figures. Despite the purchase of Gosens, losing this Perisic could be a mistake. Inter’s best assistman deserves to be confirmed.