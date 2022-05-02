“What a beard, what a bore”, Sandra Mondaini would have said, in the Latvian with her Raimondo. Because Ivan Perisic is as punctual as a tax. The best of Inter is always him. And now with closures, 60 meters bucking and assists he begins to add goals with the continuity of the thoroughbred bomber. Yesterday’s match in Udine – the seventh in the league, plus various assists – put on the right tracks a match that could have looked like Everest after Leao’s goal that sent the Italian champions to -5 (which in fact are 6, due to direct clash) from Milan. For the fourth time in the league, Ivan the Unstoppable has uncorked a match of his. With the paradox that on the other three occasions Inter had always lost.