The former Nerazzurri player laughs on social media after posting the meme that refers to his past with Cuadrado

Juan Cuadrado for the nerazzurri it is rather surprising transfer market news if we think of his past as an opponent, the challenges full of controversy when the Colombian was a black and white player and the refereeing episodes that have now become history. The player underwent his medical tests today and is preparing to sign at the club’s headquarters. Inter a one-year contract. Social media has naturally gone wild on this issue these days.

The meme of Perisic, head ultras of Inter

—

After the news of an alleged encounter between the Curva Nord and Cuadrado, in order to explain what it means to be an Inter player, a meme has gone viral. There is Ivan Perishic with long hair who suddenly becomes an ultras boss of Inter, ready to meet Juan and explain the concept of interismo to him. The reference is naturally to the episode of the “fight” on the pitch that saw the Croatian player put his hands around Juan’s neck. The meme also reached Perisic, who shared it with a comment: “LMAO”. The abbreviation of an English idiom that can be translated as “I’m pissing myself off laughing”.