It might seem like it’s already a habitbut it is actually a continuing misfortune for the public estate and especially for the taxpayers of our country. The misrule of Morena is characterized by trying to justify its bad way to exercise powerannouncing flashy works for the sake of win the favor of public opinionwhich at first are sold as a model of what it is to govern from the republican austeritybut that in the end, end up whipping in the fateful theater of cost overrun and opacity.

Recently, some media have disclosed various studies and investigations of the high percentages of overrun to those who end up ascending the public infrastructure works of the 4Ta government. And precisely because journalism has obtained this data through the National System of Transparency and access to public information, the current occupant of the National Palace himself repeatedly attacks the guarantor bodies through legislative omissions to designate the members. thereof.

culiacanAccording to the Governor of the State, it will soon have a peripheral ring that supposedly it will speed up mobility and heavy traffic from the capital of Sinaloa. However, it draws a lot of attention high cost of such work according to initial projections: 4,100 million pesos.

we do not doubt that Culiacán has grown at an exacerbated level, and that the vehicle park is equally disproportionate for the number of inhabitants it has. Nor can we rule out the need for the municipality to always be in conditions of progress and modernity in terms of its road and highway infrastructure. We could not say that we are against this type of works, which are extremely necessary.

Instead, to what we are against is that, on the occasion of this project, in culiacan one more of the chapters of the morenist misrulein which the work is announced with hype and cymbals with an initial budget, and that after its execution we later come to find out that the investment will amount to 100% or an additional 130%as in the case of mayan trainwave Dos Bocas refinerythat According to data from the Superior Audit of the Federation, it would end up costing 2.6 times what was scheduled. Hence the importance of the citizenry and civil society organizations becoming increasingly involved in control and surveillance work with respect to governments at all levels.

We believe it is important that the organizational capacity that has been shown regarding the defense of public bodies and democratic institutions, is also reflected in the possibility of setting up observatories that provide timely monitoring, with the possibility of carrying out specialized control and verification studies in matters of Public Worksin order to guarantee that the authorities of the Morenista misgovernment do not intend to use the development of infrastructure in the municipalities as a niche to start juicy businesses in which in the end the beneficiaries end up being the children of the nephew of the best friend, of someone from the cabinet.

We believe in the importance of transparency, but, above all, in the reflection of authentic honesty in the exercise of public resources, which are integrated with everyone’s taxes. We reiterate, we are not opposed to development, as long as it is transparent, verifiable and, above all, auditableso that no one escapes the review of their responsibility. That they do not tell us later that the final cost and the documents to be transparent are from “National Security”.

