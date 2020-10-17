Periods During Navratri: The special significance of Navratri has been told in Hinduism. This festival of strength, faith and faith is celebrated twice a year. This time the Sharadiya Navratri will start from Saturday 17 October till 25 October. In such a situation, during Navratri fast, if you feel that you can have periods or have already started, then leave tension and keep these important things in mind. Keeping these things in mind, believe that both your faith and your health will remain.

Do not keep fast during periods

If your periods have started during the fast, do not keep the fast. Women can have problems like dizziness, loss of appetite, weakness, and constipation during the menstrual period. In such a situation, if you keep fast then your problem may increase.

Place of devotion is paramount-

Massic religion is a natural occurrence in women, which occurs after 22 to 28 days every month for every woman. If you feel that your periods are going to start in the middle of Navratri then you should not keep fast. Remember, in the eyes of mother, your devotion is a bigger place than being hungry and hurting yourself.

Tell your partner-

Mood swings and temperament are common during the Mahawari. But if your periods have started after taking the pledge of fasting, instead of giving yourself stress, this time ask your partner to keep Navratri fast in your place.

Meditate on mother’s mind

Meditation is recommended to reduce stress levels during periods. In such a situation, in order to make yourself feel good, meditate with the mother with a focused mind. By doing this you will also get the fruits of devotion and your stress level will also be reduced.

Take full care of your diet

If you do not take your diet properly during periods, it can put a huge burden on your health. This is the reason why during the periods doctors also advise women to take nutritious diet.