Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am 33 years old. I have been physically active with my boyfriend. But for the last three years I am single and have been sexually inactive. Recently, I have noticed that my periods are delayed by a few days. What could be the reason?

answer: As you get older your body goes through changes. Even factors such as stress play a role. Since you have identified that your periods are delayed and you have been sexually active in the past, the advice of a gynecologist will be helpful to you.

I suspect that the fiance has been having sex before, how to convince him to tell the truth?



