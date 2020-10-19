E.t is short, clumsy, immobile and doesn’t like oxygen: in the colorful realm of bacteria, Porphyromonas gingivalis doesn’t look like an elegant superstar. However, together with other germs, it causes periodontitis, a disease of the teeth supporting structures. From there, this germ apparently also makes it into the brain, where it can also leave serious traces. A team led by US researcher Stephen Dominy has now found out.

The study has weaknesses, including a conflict of interest. But periodontitis is a real common ailment that also leaves its mark on other parts of the body – in places that do not come to mind first.