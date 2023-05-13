Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Split

Anyone who suffers from periodontitis often also has a significantly higher risk of a heart attack – according to a study by almost 50 percent.

Frankfurt – Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death in Germany. According to the German Center for Cardiovascular Research (DZHK), more than 300,000 people in Germany suffer a heart attack every year. The symptoms are varied and can differ between men and women. The risk for cardiovascular diseases is favored by several factors – one of which appears to be oral health. In a press release the German Dental Association (BZÄK) explains that the disease periodontitis can increase the risk of a heart attack by almost 50 percent.

Illness periodontitis type of illness Destabilizes teeth risk of cardiovascular disease Should increase the risk by almost 50 percent

Heart attack: According to the study, periodontitis increases the risk by almost 50 percent

“Periodontitis, an inflammation of the periodontium, is a so-called silent disease that initially has no symptoms and can therefore cause a lot of harm in secret,” explains Dr. Romy Ermler, Vice President of the German Dental Association in the communication. Periodontitis is caused by bacteria in plaque and causes teeth to loosen, the medical handbook informs MSD Manual. According to Ermler, cardiovascular diseases and periodontitis are usually evaluated in isolation from one another. But there are studies that link the two diseases together.

So was in Swedish Periodontal Cohort Study found that people with periodontal disease had an almost 50 percent higher risk of having a heart attack over the next six years. The risk is greater, the more severe the periodontitis was. The risk of other diseases such as a stroke was also significantly increased.

Connection between heart attack and periodontitis – different departments work together

In order to find out more about the connection between periodontitis and other cardiovascular diseases, the Federal Association of Resident Cardiologists BNK and the Federal Dental Association BZÄK have started a cooperation.

In studies, people with periodontal disease had an almost 50 percent higher risk of heart attack. (Iconic image) © Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

“There is now significant evidence for the connection between periodontitis and various cardiovascular diseases, which is why we welcome the cooperation,” said Norbert Smetak, Federal Chairman of the BNK. “The early detection and treatment of periodontitis are therefore important preventive measures.” Ermler also thinks it is important that different disciplines work together when these diseases are diagnosed.

Apparently, bacteria get into the blood via periodontitis and increase the risk of heart attacks

The risk of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases is said to be increased because bacteria enter the bloodstream as a result of periodontitis. There they can disrupt the functions of the blood vessels. If periodontitis is diagnosed, you should inform your family doctor.

To treat periodontitis, Improved oral hygiene – this can also prevent other diseases. To do this, teeth are often cleaned. To risk for To minimize cardiovascular disease, individual risk factors such as unhealthy diet should be considered and smoking are minimized to improve outcomes, reports MSD. (kiba)