From the titles, the Breaking Bad series It makes us think of that sheet full of acronyms and numbers that preceded chemistry classes. Indeed, Br is the symbol for bromine and Ba, for barium. And the protagonist, Walter White, is a chemistry teacher who, through a former student, will descend into the hell of illegal drugs.

The series was a success between 2008 and 2013. The last episode bears a title that, for many fans, is related to chemistry: Felina, with Iron Faith; Li lithium and Na sodium.

To learn more about chemistry or to watch the series again, it is always convenient to know the Periodic Table of the Elements complete and updated.

Elements of the Periodic Table

Created by Dimitri Ivanovich Mendeleev in 1869, the Periodic Table currently classifies the 118 known elements. It is made up of seven horizontal rows (periods) and 18 vertical rows (groups, encompassing elements that have similar properties).

The Siberian Mendeleev created the table in 1869.

Each box represents a chemical element, identified by a symbol derived from its name. Sometimes they can be easily deduced, like H (hydrogen) but other times the letters come from its Latin name, as in the case of silver (Ag, which comes from argentum).

You can also read the atomic number (number of protons that your atom has) and its atomic mass or mass number (sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of the atom). The atomic number is of great importance as it determines the location of each element in the Table, increasingly, from left to right.

The Table also identifies, generally with a range of colors, three large groups. The metals (they cover six subgroups); metalloids (seven elements) and the no metals (other non-metals, halogens and noble gases).

Potassium, one of the elements, is in many foods.

Thus, among the metals, we find the alkaline ones (column 1); to alkaline earths (column 2); to transition metals (columns 3 to 12); to the lanthanides (row 6); to actinides (row 7) and to other metals (columns 13 to 16). Metalloids occupy columns 13 and 16. While nonmetals are subdivided into other nonmetals (columns 14-16), halogens (column 17) and noble gases (column 18).

What is the Periodic Table used for?

The benefits of the Table go beyond the teaching of chemistry. It also serves scientists because it presents the elements in an orderly and summarized way, which facilitates their knowledge, properties and behavior, in addition to their tendency to combine with each other.

Even as Mendeleev, in the original Table, had left empty boxes, he paved the way for predicting properties of elements still unknown. Here, it should be remembered that a chemical element is a substance that cannot be decomposed into a simpler one.

Indio, an element that is on cell phones and TV screens.

Of the 118 current elements, 90 are found in nature. And many are part of our daily lives. For example, barium is used in radiology; potassium is found in fruits and vegetables, and the almost unknown Indian is part of smartphone screens.

In addition, the Table is dynamic and from time to time incorporates new elements developed in the laboratory. Some examples are neptunium (1939), plutonium (1941) and the most recent ones, nihonium, moscovio, teneso and oganesón (2016). The last four are very radioactive and have a very short life of a few seconds.