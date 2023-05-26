The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that the labor market in the private sector enjoys sufficient flexibility in supply and demand and in the search for suitable competencies, pointing out that the government supports this flexibility through a system of policies that confirm the provision of job opportunities for citizens.

In a recent report, the ministry stated that there are periodic reports that measure any job turnover for citizens.

She indicated that it provides professional guidance, awareness, advice and support to citizens working in the private sector, with the aim of identifying any challenges that may arise in any activity, economic sector or a specific region, in addition to inspection visits to the Ministry’s employees and Emiratisation, as it is a major focus for this sector in the Ministry.