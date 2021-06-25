For the door in the race also Sepe, Joronen and Silvestri. Gazzaniga proposed. Behrami renews, Strootman in the balance. Friendlies: Stubai on the 17th and Innsbruck on the 21st

Genoa – Thursday evening the president Preziosi met with the management of Juve: the Frabotta affair was to be defined, there was an attempt by Atalanta to enter but in the end the left-handed winger will come on loan to Genoa. With Juve, there was also talk of the Perin option, which Genoa would want after a year and a half of loan. Perin himself would like to be the owner and not Deputy Szczęsny, as had happened to him three years ago.

The problem is that Juve would like to monetize, at least 6-7 million and therefore the deal remains frozen. Also because Perin’s salary is over two million. So as regards the goalkeeper, the race extends to other candidates: in addition to Sepe, Joronen and Silvestri, here is also Guglielmo Vicario, 24, closed in Cagliari by Cragno and in great ascent in the last period. If Paleari will also start, then the Vicario hypothesis can take off, even if at the Rossoblù home hopes of being able to confirm Perin have not yet been lost. The Argentine Gazzaniga has been proposed, who has just released himself from Tottenham. Regarding Shomurodov, the rossoblù club denied a request from Juve. Rovella, on the other hand, should remain in Genoa.

The list of players returning from loan is long: Bani, Jagiello, Agudelo, Favilli and Sturaro are destined to leave for the Neustift retreat. The group will be joined by Behrami, for whom a one-year contract renewal is planned. Pandev took some time to evaluate, the option of another year of contract is always there on the table and it will be the Macedonian who will have the last word. The Strootman affair remains in the balance, complicated by the high salary (4 million) that the Dutchman still receives for the next two seasons. The alternative remains Kucka but an investment cannot be ruled out.

As for the friendlies, the schedule foresees the debut on Saturday 17 with the Stubai in Neustift, 21 Wacker Innsbruck.



