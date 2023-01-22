Gaby Perin-Gopie has been elected by the members of Volt as party leader for the Senate elections. During the party’s congress in Utrecht today, she received the most support of the eleven candidates.

Contrary to what is often customary with other parties, it is entirely up to the members to choose the leader from a number of selected candidates. By means of a point system they have indicated who on the list has the most preference and who has the least preference. Eddy Hartog ended up in second place in the list. The pan-European party hopes for one or two seats in the senate.

The provincial elections will be held on March 15. Volt participates in eight provinces: Groningen, Drenthe, Overijssel, North and South Holland, Utrecht, Gelderland and North Brabant. Residents of Friesland, Flevoland, Zeeland and Limburg cannot vote for the pan-European party. On 30 May, the newly elected members of Parliament will then elect the members of the Senate.

With a few seats in the senate, the young party can exert more influence on national politics if the government parties again fail to gain a majority here. Then the coalition parties must seek support for their policy from other parties, such as Volt.

Laurens Dassen: ‘We have to get rid of false political prophets’

At the party congress, political leader Laurens Dassen of Volt lashed out at ‘false political prophets, who meanwhile pile up function after function and thus play a role with democracy’. He opposes this to his party, which comes up with ‘a humane solution to the asylum crisis’ and is also optimistic that problems regarding nitrogen and climate can be solved.

Just like Sigrid Kaag of D66 and Attje Kuiken of the PvdA did recently, Dassen expresses concern that democracy is being undermined. "We see that politicians in the House of Representatives are already questioning and undermining the provincial elections, just like Trump and Bolsonaro did with the elections in their own country," said the party leader, who received a standing ovation. gets from the audience after his speech.

“It leads to conspiracy theories, which leads to distrust in our institutions,” continues Dassen, who continues the line to the storming of the US Congress in 2021 and of the Brazilian parliament earlier this year. He does not explicitly name which parties he accuses of engaging in such politics in the Netherlands.

The party leader also opposes the VVD, JA21 and the BoerBurgerBeweging. "What are they actually promising us?" he posits. "Summarized very simply: that they can turn back the clock to a past that can no longer exist." Dassen believes that these parties do not come up with solutions in the field of nitrogen, climate and migration, for example. For example, Volt sees a European solution in the migration pact that is being drawn up for problems the cabinet has in housing asylum seekers. "This regulates both the surveillance of the external borders and the solidarity redistribution of migrants across the European member states," the politician clarifies.

Volt leader Laurens Dassen, here in the House of Representatives. © ANP / ANP

