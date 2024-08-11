“As co-hosts, I am delighted to arrive in Geneva from Jeddah to launch this urgent international effort in Switzerland to end the crisis in Sudan,” Perillo said on his X account.

“In addition to consultations with the parties, we heard from tens of thousands of civilians inside and outside Sudan, and their message was clear: They want an end to the daily horror of bombing, famine, and blockade, and the United States and our partners are committed to responding to this call,” he said.

Perillo’s statements came after the great confusion caused by the statements of the head of the Sudanese government delegation following consultative meetings with American officials in Jeddah on Saturday, in which he announced the end of the consultations without an agreement on the Sudanese delegation’s participation in the Geneva negotiations.

According to leaked data, the consultations conducted by the American delegation headed by envoy Tom Perriello with the Port Sudan government delegation failed to agree on the nature of the Port Sudan delegation, as the American side insisted that Sudan participate with a delegation of the armed forces led by a senior army official, while the Port Sudan delegation insisted on the “government delegation.” The Port Sudan delegation also insisted on not participating with IGAD.