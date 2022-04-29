Perier Motorsport will supply the Hi-Vis motorcycle clothing to Defense for the next 7 years.

From the autumn of 2022, the first motorcyclists of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee will ride in new Hi-Vis STADLER motorcycle clothing. In total, more than 300 riders will be dressed in a completely redesigned uniform with the color scheme fluorescent yellow and blue. The KMar riders will wear both summer and winter clothing (with the waterproof Gore-Tex 3-layer laminate) for the next 7 years.

Perier Motorsport has been a supplier to various professional organizations in the Netherlands for many years, such as Rijkswaterstaat, ambulance services, ANWB Wegenwacht and KNMV instructors.

STADLER is produced in Europe. We only work with the highest quality materials, such as the Gore-Tex waterproof membrane† In addition to the no fewer than 58 basic sizes, including extended and shortened sizes, customization is also within the possibilities of the German brand.

In addition to professional organizations, STADLER also available for consumers† The brand has a complete consumer line that is available at a number of exclusive dealers in the Netherlands and Belgium.