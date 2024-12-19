The Segovian Perico Delgado has harshly attacked the bike lanes of the Community of Madridspecifically due to the poor condition of the M-607 bicycle bridge that connects Colmenar Viejo with Tres Cantos.

“Well, it looks like it’s very good, doesn’t it? Very well painted, I say”the former cyclist begins by saying in a video on his social networks, thus ironically about the new state of that catwalk.

“It’s full of ridges. For all the time they’ve been stuck here fixing it, How is it possible that they leave it full of roughness? It’s amazing. They leave the floor fine and now they leave it on the wall as they please. The floor is terrible,” the athlete begins by saying.

Perico Delgado puts “a zero to whoever has promoted this arrangement”which he considers “is only for the photo because for those of us who ride our bikes all the time they are vibrations. Oh my goodness.”

After showing a section that “is as it was and is great, as it has always been”, the winner of the Tour de France assures: “My God, what a shame, so much work to do it wrong. With the little they spend on roads and bike lanes in Spain and on top of that they spend it badly. A huge shame. What a work of art.”

Along with that video, Perico Delgado adds: “They spent months fixing a walkway on the Colmenar Viejo bike path and the result could not have been worse. To whom it may concern the road network of the Community of Madrid. To do that, it was better to have left it as it was.”