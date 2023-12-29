Sequence variants that protect against pericarditis have been discovered in a genomic locus encoding the interleukin-1 immune cytokine. A recently approved drug treatment for the disease inhibits these cytokines, according to a new study.

The article, entitled “Variants at the interleukin-1 gene locus and pericarditis“, was published in JAMA Cardiology.

Pericarditis: new study enhances treatments

The study involves genomic research to identify variants that affect the risk of pericarditis, a disease characterized by often painful inflammation of the fibrous sac surrounding the heart. A subgroup of patients has recurrent pericarditis that does not respond well to traditional treatment with non-specific anti-inflammatory drugs.

The role of specific immune processes in the disease in question is poorly understood and the aim of the study was to use human genetics to shed light on the pathogenesis of the disease.

Scientists have found common variants in the genome that protect against infection. They are located in a region with genes encoding the inflammatory cytokines interleukin-1. Drugs that inhibit these cytokines have previously been used to treat other inflammatory diseases and have recently been tested in clinical trials on p. recurring with good results. One of these drugs was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in recurrent pericarditis as recently as 2021.

The results of the genetic study provide important insights. They suggest that interleukin-1 may be an important contributor to p. in general, as the identified variants are common (with a frequency of up to approximately 50%). Furthermore, the findings provide the basis for future studies, such as those aimed at understanding which interleukin-1 cytokines are most important and whether response to treatment is influenced by genotype.

Pericarditis is swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like tissue that surrounds the heart (pericardium) and often causes severe chest pain. Chest pain occurs when the irritated layers of the pericardium rub against each other.

This condition is usually mild and disappears without treatment. Treatment for more severe cases may include medications and, rarely, surgery. Early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce the risk of long-term complications from the disease.

Chest pain is the most common symptom of the disease. It usually feels sharp or stabbing. However, some people experience a dull, aching, or pressure-like chest pain.

Pericarditis pain usually occurs behind the breastbone or on the left side of the chest. Pain can:

Distribute over the left shoulder and neck

It gets worse when you cough, lie down, or take a deep breath

It improves when you sit or lean forward

Other symptoms may include:

Cough

Fatigue or a general feeling of weakness or malaise

Swelling in the legs

Low fever

Pounding or fast heartbeat (heart palpitations)

Shortness of breath when lying down

Swelling of the belly (abdomen)

The specific symptoms depend on the type of pericarditis: it is grouped into different categories, based on the type of symptoms and the duration of the symptoms.

There p. acute It starts suddenly but doesn't last more than three weeks. Future incidents may occur. It may be difficult to distinguish between acute pericarditis and pain due to a heart attack.

There p. recurring occurs approximately four to six weeks after an episode of acute pericarditis without intermediate symptoms.

There p. incessant lasts about 4-6 weeks but less than three months. The symptoms are continuous.

Chronic constrictive pericarditis usually develops slowly and lasts more than three months.