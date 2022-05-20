Friday, May 20, 2022
Perhebingo | “My husband has never annoyed me as much since I gave birth to a child” – Yagmur Özberkan wants to break the taboos of parenthood

May 20, 2022
in World Europe
Journalist Yagmur Özberkan and his family moved from Turkey to Finland at the age of five. Now his toddler hears Finnish, Turkish and Kurdish at home to understand his roots. Özberkan filled in the bingo grid made by HS Our Family and uses the arguments to tell what it’s like to be a brown parent in Finland.

“Everyday child with is sometimes really fucked up, but it shouldn’t be said out loud. It is readily interpreted to mean that the parent thinks the child is fucked or that the parent does not love their child.

When I talk publicly about negative feelings about parenting, people try to calm down and flirt. They assure you that the feeling will pass. If I say it is awkward now, an addition is expected after it: ‘But of course my child is still the best in everything.’ I do not think an increase is needed. It must be said that now I am being tried, and in a situation like that I do not need consolation: it is enough for someone to listen and say that they understand.

