“Tommaso where is it?”: The heartbreaking moments in which the father of the 4-year-old child who died in L’Aquila arrived in front of the kindergarten

The city of L’Aquila he is still in shock at what happened in the early afternoon yesterday, at the Primo Maggio nursery, in the Pile area of ​​the city. A car went wild, broke through a gate and entered the kindergarten courtyard, hitting 6 children and killing one, little Tommaso. Particularly heartbreaking is the moment in which the parents of the little one arrived on the spot.

A moment of distractiona choice taken too lightly that led to one endless tragedy that can never be repaired. This is what happened to a 38-year-old woman originally from Bulgaria but living for years in L’Aquila, Abruzzo.

The woman is got out of her carleaving his 12-year-old son inside, to enter the kindergarten to pick up the two younger twins.

The boy left in the car seems to have released the handbrake to play. This gesture made the car start unstoppable downhill runwhich ended up in the courtyard of the kindergarten itself.

The garden was full of children playing peacefully with their teachers. Six of them were hit hard and were injured. Among them also little Tommaso, who immediately seemed to be the one he had had the worst.

Rescuers arrived at the scene immediately, who immediately took the child and loaded him to take him to the hospital San Salvatore.

Unfortunately, however, Thomas is died before arriving at the medical facility. The trauma reported in the accident was too serious.

The pain of the parents of the little victim

One of the first to arrive in front of the kindergarten, since his family lives right there, was Patrizio D’agostino, father of the little one. “Where is Thomas?The man immediately asked. He couldn’t, or rather, he didn’t want to imagine what had happened.

A ache unimaginable that of the man and that of his wife, whose life was completely turned upside down in a few seconds.

Also devastated Giusi Fonzi, aunt by Tommaso. As reported by the Abruzzo newspaper “The center“, The woman in front of the hospital said: