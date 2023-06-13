Fabrizio Corona again against Fedez and Chiara Ferragni

Fabrizio Corona attacks Fedez and Chiara Ferragni again: the former paparazzo, in fact, criticized the rapper and influencer for not having spent “a single word” on Silvio Berlusconi.

The attack arrived on Fabrizio Corona’s Instagram profile, who published the following message among the stories: “I was wondering, just now, thinking about my discussion with Gemitaiz why Federico Lucia (Fedez ed) and Chiara Ferragni have not expressed a single word, neither of condolences nor of comment on the death of a man, a Milanese citizen, an entrepreneur who makes them work?”.

“They who are influencers – continues the ex paparazzo – and who in theory should make their audience think and reflect…”.

To the question, Fabrizio Corona also gave himself an answer: “Could it be because of the obligatory political ideologies that spouses must represent in this moment of political correctness? In order not to lose contracts?”.

Previously, the former paparazzo had harshly attacked the rapper Gemitaiz after the latter had cheered on social networks for the death of Silvio Berlusconi.

In fact, immediately after the news of the ex premier’s death, the singer wrote on social media “Hallelujah” and then invited all those who did not agree with him to “unfollow” him.

“You’re a poor frustrated asshole unhappy and dissatisfied with your me** life… Empty as your head. Rip” was Fabrizio Corona’s harsh reply.