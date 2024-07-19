Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

Press Split

Temperatures well over 30 degrees and lots of sunshine: it will be hot in Germany this weekend. But storms are also on the way.

Frankfurt/Wiesbaden – Germany is facing a hot weekend. Temperatures will rise to around 35 degrees on Friday (July 19th). The hot air from southern Europe is now spreading to Germany. ItalySpain and Portugal, but also southeastern European countries, including popular holiday destinations, are currently battling with temperatures over 40 degrees.

Temperatures from which Germany is spared, but with the heat comes the risk of severe weather.

Weather: Weekend in Germany at 35 degrees – storms possible

The reason for the high temperatures at the weekend is high pressure “Frederik”, which is retreating towards the northeast, so that the warm air from southwestern Europe flows into Germany, as meteorologist Andreas Machalica from wetter.com The south of Europe is currently affected by extreme heat, which has already caused the first fatalities.

On Friday, maximum temperatures will rise to 26 to 28 degrees in the north. In the rest of the country, they will be between 27 and 34 degrees. It will be warmest along the Rhine, but it will remain largely dry, explained graduate meteorologist Dominik Jung from wetter.netIn the evening, small thunderstorms may occur in the direction of the Black Forest. The German Weather Service (DWD) issued a heat warning on Friday (as of 11:17 a.m.) for the west as well as parts of the south and the center of the country.

Germany is expecting hot weather this weekend. But the next storms are not far behind and temperatures are plummeting. © Stefan Sauer/dpa

Heat wave in Germany: Over 30 degrees at the weekend and tropical nights

During the night of Saturday (July 20th) it will hardly cool down in some regions. In the metropolitan areas such as the Ruhr region or Berlin, temperatures will not fall below 20 degrees. These areas can therefore expect a tropical night. Otherwise, temperatures will be between 16 and 20 degrees at night, a little cooler in the north. There is also a possibility of thunderstorms on the edge of the Alps.

Saturday could “perhaps even be the warmest day of the year so far,” said Jung. Peak temperatures in the west will be around 35 degrees, in other parts of Germany 30 to 33 degrees, and on the coasts 29 to 31 degrees. The first low pressure systems will reach Germany on Saturday evening. The first cumulus clouds could form in the west and bring isolated showers and thunderstorms.

After hot weekend: risk of severe weather in Germany increases

On Sunday (July 21) the clouds will spread further eastwards. Once again, heavy showers and thunderstorms could after the great heat will sweep across Germany. “Oppressive humidity, heavy rain in places, squalls, hail” await us. In the east it will initially remain dry. In the evening, however, the thunderstorms will also reach these parts of the country. Temperatures will be between 26 and 28 degrees, in the east the temperatures will rise to up to 34 degrees.

Impressive natural spectacle: Thunderstorm over Bavaria leaves viewers amazed View photo gallery

Weather forecast for the end of July: “It won’t get significantly warmer until August”

The new week will begin with a drop in temperature. In the coming week it will be 10 to 15 degrees colder, but still pleasantly warm. The outlook for the next few days:

Monday (July 22): 22 to 26 degrees, short showers and thunderstorms possible, otherwise dry.

Tuesday (July 23): 21 to 26 degrees, changeable weather, showers possible in the north and east.

Wednesday (July 24): 19 to 24 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, isolated rain showers in the north.

Thursday (July 25): 18 to 24 degrees, changeable weather.

Friday (July 26): 20 to 26 degrees, mostly dry and lots of sunshine.

Saturday (July 27): 23 to 29 degrees, lots of sunshine.

Source: wetter.net

There will probably be no new heatwave in Germany until the end of July. “The 30 degrees will probably be gone for now,” explained meteorologist Jan Schenk from Weather Channel. “The warm summer nights are over for now. It will only be significantly warmer and more summery in August,” was his forecast for the rest of the month. (vk)