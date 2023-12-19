The Arnhem restaurant De Steenen Tafel is for sale. The owners of the restaurant in perhaps the most beautiful place in the Netherlands want to close it down. Janno Cornelissen and Theo Sigmond have been cooking there with passion for years. Both are 55. “If we want something else, we have to do it now. You have to stop at the peak.”
Suzanne Huibers
Latest update:
07:23
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#beautifully #located #restaurant #Netherlands #sale #39It #intensive39
Leave a Reply