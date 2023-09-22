According to Nicoleta Buliga’s former colleagues, it is possible that the woman had the intention of returning to Italy: the last message

While investigations into the femicide of Nicoleta Buliga, the nurse killed by her partner in Spain a week ago, are spoken by former colleagues at San Camillo in Treviso, where the woman worked for decades before the transfer. The conviction was born in them that perhaps she wanted to return to Italy. The woman’s last message.

Yet another tragic femicide allegedly occurred in the night between last Thursday and Friday Castellon De La Platanear Valencia, Spain.

The news also caused great pain in Italysince the victim Nicoleta Buliga, with Italy had a very strong bond.

In fact, until last June 29th, he had lived in Trevisowhere she had worked as a nurse at the San Camillo hospital and where in the past she had also had a son who is now 26 years old.

The decision of move to Spain it had been a heartfelt choice, to follow her new companion, Ioan Corbaceri54 years old and Romanian like her.

What was supposed to be a new dream life for Nicoletta has instead turned into a nightmare. A week ago she was killed with numerous stab wounds by the man, who then took his own life by hanging himself.

Nicoleta Buliga’s last message to her Italian colleagues

To remember the 51-year-old victim of yet another feminicide, reached by journalists from The GazzettinoI’m here today former Italian colleagueswith whom Nicoleta had never broken off relations and to whom she herself had sent hers last message.

I worked a lot this month. I’m a little tired. For the rest, this week I’m working in the afternoon, including Saturdays. I’ll call you one day. A big kiss.

These are the words written by the woman to a colleague. In the same days, she had also written similar words to other colleagues and today they are leaving the same ones banned. Words that make you think of one need to talk to someone to vent.

Between Monday and Tuesday of last week Nicoleta had sent several messages via WhatsApp to many of us. Now we think that perhaps she had the intention of starting to tell us something. Maybe she really wanted to come back here. Unfortunately, however, we will never know.

Colleagues think that perhaps the woman wanted to return to Italyprecisely because he had sensed the danger he ran in living with that man.