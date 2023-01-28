The coroner reconstructed the story of Alessia Pifferi and her little girl: important details emerged after the autopsy

New details have emerged about Alessia Pifferiduring the last episode of the TV show 2 pmconducted by Milo Infante on Rai 2. Details revealed by the lawyer of the child’s mother who died of starvation.

Solange Marichignoli he explained that, during a hospitalization of little Diana Pifferi, at the Bergamo hospital, the doctors had realized that the situation of mother and daughter needed support and help. And so, they had asked for the intervention of social services and a psychologist. Intervention, never happened.

A piece of news that the same lawyer learned from coroner’s reportfollowing the autopsy carried out on the little body of the 18-month-old girl.

Diana was born with one malformation of a kidney and was hospitalized twice. The second, at the Bergamo hospital, for an iurinary tract infection. Precisely during those days, the hospital team asked that the two be taken over by social workers. A request also made following the missed vaccinations.

Alessia Pifferi had had problems with residence and she had failed to vaccinate little Diana. The child was resident in one place, but domiciled in another.

However, after the hospital’s request, the municipality of Bergamo did not implement it no procedure for mother and daughter. And now, it will be up to the investigators to establish whether that failure to intervene contributed to what happened later.

Alessia Pifferi is accused of the crime of her little girl

Alessia Pifferi left her 18-month-old daughter alone at home for six long days.

She went in Leffe by his partner, to try to recover that relationship that she herself has defined as “in crisis”. She didn’t worry about her little girl, not even when she accompanied the man to Milan for work matters. She didn’t stop by to check on Diana because”he didn’t want to spoil everything“. She had told the man that she had left her daughter at the beach with her aunt.

Diana Pifferi is died of starvation. No neighbors heard her cry as she slowly faded away. A detail that led the investigators to suspect that her mother could have sedated her. An open bottle of was found in the kitchen anxiolytic.

However, the results of the tests carried out on the traces of milk in the baby’s bottle ruled out the hypothesis. Alessia Pifferi he didn’t sedate Diana.