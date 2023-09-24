Moments of panic today in Vicenza during the match of the fifth day of Serie C, group A, between the red and whites and Pergolettese. Matteo Abbate, coach of the Crema team, while protesting against the fourth official, around the 36th minute of the first half, began to stagger before collapsing to the ground, struck by an illness. The doctors intervened immediately, using the defibrillator to resuscitate him. After about three minutes, the coach recovered and was transported to hospital. The match then resumed regularly and ended with a 1-0 victory for the Venetians. Abbate, born in 1983, has a past as a player having worn the shirts of Hellas Verona and Cremonese. As a coach he made his debut on the Piacenza bench last February, when they were relegated to Serie D.