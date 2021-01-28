The perfumery chain, Douglas, has announced that it’s closing 103 locations in Spain.

The closures will affect around 600 employees and the company says the unions have already been notified and the negotiation process is expected to begin in the third week of February.

“We have the utmost respect for all workers and want to reach the best solution for all parties, ”Said a Douglas Spokesperson, who revealed that the company’s network of stores are being reorganized as part of a digitization process in response to the change in consumer habits and strong growth in online trade.

Online sales soared by 40.6% in 2019/2020, compared to the previous year, bringing in a whopping 822 million euros.

The company has 2,400 stores in Europe, around 500 will be affected by the reshuffle, including 103 in Spain.

Douglas studied complex criteria related to the economic viability, development potential of each establishment and density of stores in each market before deciding which locations to close.