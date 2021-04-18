Yekaterinburg is a high-carat team. Just take a look at their template to see: Breanna Stewart, MVP of the WNBA in 2018 and the 2018 and 2020 finals; Emma Meesseman, the best in the title of the Mystics in 2019; the giant Brittney Griner (2.03 m), first to crush in the history of a World Cup; the pearl Maria Vaadeva, who debuted with Russia at the age of 16 and is the undisputed leader of current basketball in her country … and the Spanish Alba Torrens, MVP of the Euroleague final in 2011 and 2014, the best in the European gold of 2017 and that in Istanbul she will fight for her sixth European title, a title that would make her the great queen of Europe along with Diana Taurasi and Natalia Vieru, the other two players who have won six titles. But for this he must first knock down a team, which has already fulfilled (and more than) on its return to the European course. The illusion of the Avenue against the carats of Yekaterinburg: David versus Goliath.