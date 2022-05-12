Perfumerías Avenida has no rival in the history of Spanish women’s basketball. The Salamanca team won the eighth League in its history after surrendering to a proud Valencia Basket, which extended its surrender until the end of the second game of the tie (62-67). With Kahleah Copper as MVP and emblem of the resilience of a team hardened by adversity, Avenida took the Fonteta and Silvia Domínguez raised to the sky of Valencia the trophy that places the charro club at the forefront of all national showcases. “They have fought a lot, they have returned to the game… but we have managed to control our emotions to win the League and complete an excellent season in very difficult conditions”, summed up the captain of the Salamanca team after chiselling the work.

Three teams have formed the backbone of the last 30 years of Spanish women’s basketball: Dorna Godella, which between 1991 and 1998 —the last two seasons under the name of Pool Getafe after moving from the city— collected 16 titles (including the 1992 European Cups and 1993); Ros Casares, which between 2001 and 2012 won 22 trophies (including the 2012 Euroleague); and the Perfumerías Avenida de Salamanca, which has built an empire ever since it opened its windows with the Copa de la Reina in 2005.

The Avenida has played 48 of the 63 possible finals in national competition (the last 16 in the league consecutively) in the last 20 years and has already won 29 titles (8 Leagues, 10 Queen’s Cups, 9 Spanish Super Cups, and the continental double, Euroleague and 2011 European Super Cup). In La Fonteta came the conquest that allowed the Salamanca team to lead the list of winners in all tournaments after reaching Ros Casares in number of Leagues.

The eighth charro alirón came without discussion, with a 2-0 in the final. The pulse between Rebecca Allen and Kahleah Copper starred in the intense staging of the second episode. Six points from the Australian forward were the first argument that the Fonteta fans (6,000 spectators) seized on to unleash the party in support of their team. And, immediately afterwards, came Valencia’s first triple in the entire final, scored by Allen herself —after 13 of 59 in field goals and 0 of 14 in triples in Sunday’s game in Würzburg—. But the push taronja It was for many moments a want and I can’t. He reacted quickly on Avenida, with eight points from Copper and the deployment of Karlie Samuelson, to score the first set (15-19, m. 10) and move forward with the idea of ​​progressively melting his rival.

The productive change between the touch of Silvia Domínguez and the impulse of Maite Cazorla helped Perfumerías to consolidate its dominance as the minutes went by against an overwhelmed Valencia, who tried to speed up the game and contain time. A paradoxical and unfathomable endeavor. With fewer dilemmas, Avenida moved, with its fifth triple at that point, completing the first unraveling on the scoreboard (19-29, m. 15). The struggle between Trahan Davis and Marie Gulich was insufficient in the paint and the three formed by Cristina Ouviña, Queralt Casas and Leticia Romero never managed to catch up with the pace of the game.

The defense of the Salamanca team dried up Rebecca Allen, while Kahleah Copper continued adding points and support. Six consecutive points from the WNBA champion and MVP of the Finals with the Chicago Sky and also the best player in the Euroleague, sealed the takeoff of the Salamanca team (22-38, m. 19). Again out of focus outside the paint and with another weak 1 of 7 triples at the break (4 of 17 at the end), Valencia left at intermission troubled in their efforts to stretch their surrender.

They tried with all their might through the defense, putting together a 14-1 run between the last minute of the second quarter and the first four after the break (36-39, m. 26). It was difficult for Avenida to accept seeing itself in such a quagmire when it was about to take off and it had to be Copper again who shook the doubts that had arisen in his team (20 points at the end). The partial grew to 22-5, after a triple by Leticia Romero and a basket by Marie Gulich, and Valencia completed the partial comeback (44-43, m. 28). But the Avenida knew how to contain the onslaught and impose its experience to make history and extend its empire.

