The Arab Youth Center held a special dialogue session for members of the fifth edition of the Young Arab Media Leaders Programme, which is organized by the Center under the patronage of its President, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the participation of 51 young men and women from 18 Arab countries.

The session was hosted at the Dubai Creative Center headquarters in the Emirates Towers. Head of the UAE Government Media Office, Saeed Al-Eter, titled “Arab Youth: The Rising Soft Power,” in which he reviewed a set of national and international experiences and practices in the field of creating influence and building the reputation of countries and peoples to enhance their competitiveness to export their culture and consolidate their position in a way that supports various development, economic and social efforts.

He said that Arab youth are part of Arab soft power, and they are the most capable of changing its equation and employing its potential to serve their communities by acquiring content creation skills and taking advantage of various media platforms and means to tell their stories in innovative ways and with modern tools, stressing that the leadership of the UAE invested early in the advanced infrastructure of cities. Media, and turned towards digital government services and then smart government, and today it competes in various development fields such as artificial intelligence, digital economy and space exploration. There are thousands of stories that can be presented to the world in innovative and different ways to attract the interest of individuals, companies and investments by building the right impressions and providing information. Through a comprehensive government system.

Al-Etr added that young people from different countries of the world view the UAE as a country of opportunities and success.