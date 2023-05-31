“Kommersant”: the production of perfumes in Russia decreased by 9% in the first quarter of 2023

In Russia, in the first quarter of 2023, the volume of offers on the perfume market decreased by 2.4 percent in annual terms (to 34.1 million bottles). This is with reference to a study by the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT) and the National Scientific Competence Center in the field of combating illicit trafficking in industrial products (NSCC) writes “Kommersant”.

In the first three months of this year, perfume production in the country decreased by nine percent, to 18.9 million bottles. Over the same period, perfume sales in Russia decreased to 26.5 million bottles, down 6.2 percent.

Deliveries of perfumes from states outside the EAEU fell by three percent, to 12.6 million bottles, while imports from member countries of the union almost tripled, to two million bottles. At the same time, according to the CPRT and NNCC, the share of perfumes from the EAEU is only 7.5 percent of the total supply on the market. The main suppliers of such products to Russia are Italy, Turkey, Hong Kong, Switzerland and China.

The executive director of the Russian Perfume and Cosmetic Association, Alexandra Skorobogatova, explained the drop in production figures at the beginning of the year by a decrease in demand, as well as possible overstocking due to the release of perfume “in reserve” in 2022. Tamara Shokareva, President of the Direct Selling Association, added that Russian manufacturers are highly dependent on the supply of imported perfumery raw materials, including from the European Union, and are currently trying to find an alternative to them. Domestic suppliers are often unable to provide the required quality, she said.

The sharp increase in imports from the Eurasian Union is associated with the establishment of new supply routes through Kazakhstan and other countries, Alexander Skorobogatov believes. This volume can also take into account goods imported under parallel imports, he noted. Perfume and toilet water are allowed to be imported into Russia in this way, but there are exceptions for some brands, which are periodically reviewed. So, in March, the Ministry of Industry and Trade approved an updated list of products, removing Yves Saint Laurent perfumes from the list of exceptions.

Executive Director of the Association of Producers of Perfumes, Cosmetics, Household Chemicals and Hygiene Products Petr Bobrovsky sees no prerequisites for a recovery in demand for perfumes this year. Alexander Skorobogatov, in turn, predicts that consumer interest will shift to a lower price category, including consumers will be more interested in the products of domestic manufacturers.

Earlier it was reported that in January 2023, the price of perfume products in Russia increased sharply – by 17 percent. On average, perfumes have risen in price to 1822 rubles. It is noted that France became the most popular country producing imported products, accounting for 36.5 percent of the turnover of foreign perfumes in Russia.