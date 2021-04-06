Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City announced that it had successfully conducted the first hip arthroscopy in the UAE capital, as part of an operation to repair a torn hip in a 69-year-old Emirati patient.

Over the past four years, the patient has suffered severe pain in the hip and groin, and after visiting Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, completing the necessary examinations and appointments, she was diagnosed with a tear of the sciatic labrum, which is a fibrous cartilage ring surrounding the outer edge of the socket of the bone joint, where the joint is cushioned and acts like a seal Or a rubber gasket that helps hold the joint ball at the top of the thigh bone into the socket of the hip.

A sciatic lip tear may occur as a result of trauma, structural deformities, or repetitive movements.

The team of doctors at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City chose to repair a torn lip through hip arthroscopy to relieve the patient’s symptoms, and this procedure has been successfully implemented, which includes the insertion of a narrow tube connected to a fiber-optic video camera and surgical tools through small incisions in the skin that are approximately the size of the buttonhole. . This procedure is designed to diagnose and treat joint diseases through one-day surgery services.

Dr. Sheikh Hussein, a consultant orthopedic surgeon at Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said: “The symptoms that the patient was suffering from included a painful feeling of closure and stiffness in the joint, and regardless of her age, she had slight inflammatory changes in the joints as well as a tear in the sciatic lip, This was a major factor in our decision to proceed with this procedure, by relying on a light-invasive tactic in the body, instead of the traditional surgical method, in order to eliminate hip pain by completing the lip repair. Given the age of the patient, the traditional surgery would have resulted in more pain with the need for a longer recovery time.

Dr. Hussein added, “Usually nine out of 10 patients who undergo hip arthroscopy are discharged from the hospital on the same day, and they are fully able to stand, and within one week they can stop using crutches.”

After arthroscopy of the hip joint and repair of a torn lip, the mother of the two boys, and the grandmother of 10 grandchildren, spent one day in the hospital before returning to her home, and she underwent physical therapy, and later continued to visit Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City to review the development of her condition with the doctors, where she reported a strong regression Pain and improvement in hip function.

In turn, the patient’s son said: “My mother has been suffering from hip pain for a long time, with limited hope of getting a diagnosis or a definitive treatment. And when Dr. Hussein and his medical team finally identified the problem, they also provided her with a solution, and she was very happy, and we were also pleased with that. We are grateful to them for their compassionate and expert care, which enabled her to perform the operation in an innovative manner that did not cause pressure on her physical or psychological health, in addition to her getting the treatment she was waiting for.

It is noteworthy that Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City on January 9, 2020, as part of the joint commitment of “SEHA” and “Mayo Clinic” to accelerate the development of the health care sector in the country and enhance the quality of care provided to patients in the United Arab Emirates and abroad.

Within one year of the start of its operations, the Medical City, which is the country’s largest hospital in providing integrated health care services, recorded more than 270,000 outpatient visits, provided care for more than 17,000 inpatients, and provided urgent medical interventions to more than 94,000 patients. They visited the hospital’s emergency department and performed more than 8,500 surgeries, including the introduction of procedures that are being used for the first time in the region, such as the spiral endoscope of the small intestine and colonoscopy with the help of artificial intelligence.