ZN.UA: Former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Kolinko and her daughter were found dead in Kyiv

In Kyiv, former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Olga Kolinko, known for a number of high-profile political cases, was found dead in her own apartment. The body of her daughter Yaroslava was found in a neighboring house. This was reported by the publication “Zerkalo Nedeli”, citing a source in law enforcement agencies.

Kolinko's neighbors at the entrance raised the alarm. In their apartment the day before, water began to flow through the riser; the elderly woman did not open the door. Then housing office workers, in the presence of the police, broke into the house.

It is reported that 71-year-old Olga Kolinko was seriously ill for many years and did not go outside; she was cared for by her daughter, who was found dead in a neighboring apartment, which also belonged to the family.

An investigative team and experts arrived at the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the women’s death.

Kolinko gained fame by accusing the Prosecutor General of Ukraine of abuses

Olga Kolinko twice served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine – from 1993 to 2000 and from 2003 to 2005. During the presidency of Leonid Kuchma, she headed the committee to combat organized crime and corruption and led a number of high-profile cases.

Kolinko gained fame in Ukraine during the case of former Prosecutor General Svyatoslav Piskun, who for some time was her immediate supervisor.

She accused him of commercial activities during his tenure, although she noted that she had no personal conflict with Piskun. After being appointed head of the Coordination Committee for Combating Organized Crime under the President of Ukraine, according to Kolinko, Piskun spoke negatively about her in the media.

But when prosecutors began to contact the committee – some out of conscience, some out of integrity, some, perhaps, out of fear of punishment for the outrages that happened in the Prosecutor General's Office – she could not remain silent Olga Kolinko former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine

In 2003, after a number of accusations, the prosecutor general was removed from office. Kolinko stated that her family received threats, they were under surveillance, and the Prosecutor General’s Office put pressure on her relatives.

In 2005, Piskun returned to his duties; an internal audit did not reveal any abuse of power. After that, he fired Olga Kolinko from the position of his deputy, citing staff reductions, wrote “Ukrainian Truth”.

Olga Kolinko was repeatedly destined for the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine, but she never took this position.

Kolinko was called the executor of high-profile political cases

During Leonid Kuchma's presidency, Olga Kolinko was one of the main investigators in the case of former Ukrainian Prime Minister Pavel Lazarenko.

He held this post from May 1996 to July 1997. As RIA Novosti reported in 2007, the politician was among the ten most corrupt world leaders according to the World Bank.

In February 1999, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine demanded that the Verkhovna Rada deprive Lazarenko of parliamentary immunity and arrest him. The former prime minister fled from Ukrainian justice in the United States, where he was sentenced to nine years in prison for corruption, money laundering, extortion and fraud.

Lazarenko himself considered the case against him to be fabricated. He stated that the main customer of political cases in Ukraine was Leonid Kuchma, and their executor was Olga Kolinko, who held the position of Deputy Prosecutor General. His words quoted edition “Mirror of the Week”.

Who is the executor of these high-profile cases – he is also alone – this is Deputy Prosecutor General Mrs. Olga Kolinko, who conducted cases against many other political leaders. Only she does such things. These cases have no basis and no future, as political and far-fetched. This is political reprisal against a strong opposition – no more and no less. Pavel Lazarenko former Prime Minister of Ukraine

In addition, Kolinko led cases against former Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Tkachenko, deputy and acting Prime Minister of Ukraine Efim Zvyagilsky, who after prosecution left the country and went to Israel, personal assistant to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Alexander Moroz and a number of other politicians .

Olga Kolinko's father was killed in 2008

In 2008, Olga Kolinko’s 85-year-old father, Mikhail Chobotko, was killed. His body was found in a house on the outskirts of Berezan by one of his relatives, reported publication kp.ua.

The attacker also killed the elderly man's dog. Things were scattered in the home, blood stains were found on the walls, and the criminal also caused a pogrom in the cellar.

The body of Mikhail Chobotko was found in a well in the yard by law enforcement officers, and rescuers removed it. A murder case was opened.

As the publication notes, the official version of the investigation was robbery, but journalists did not rule out that the death was related to the professional activities of Olga Kolinko, since the attackers were looking for something in the house. A source in the prosecutor's office reported that no valuables were missing, not even money; perhaps the criminals were targeting documents.