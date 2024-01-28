In the Satire Theater, which was burning in the center of Moscow, evening performances were canceled

Evening performances were canceled at the Satire Theater. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the Moscow Department of Culture.

Performances have been canceled to complete work after extinguishing the fire, they said. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that the fire has been completely extinguished reported at 14:04 Sunday, January 28.

According to Mash, due to the fire could have been damaged theatrical costumes. Thus, all the theater’s performances were under threat, writes the Telegram channel.

Related materials:

Earlier, the press service of the Satire Theater promised viewers a refund for the canceled morning performance of Alexander Shirvindt “The Roads That Choose Us.”

The cause of the fire in the building was said to be a violation of safety regulations during renovations. The fire area at its peak reached 250 square meters. The dome of the building, made of wooden structures, was burning. During the fire, 50 people were evacuated from the building.

Due to the fire, the exit from the Garden Ring to 1st Brestskaya Street was also blocked. Currently open traffic on one lane in the direction of Brestskaya Street.