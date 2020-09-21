new Delhi: The eight MPs suspended from the Rajya Sabha are protesting in the Parliament premises. MPs say that they will sit on the dharna all night. During this time, many leaders of opposition parties reached the spot and supported the MPs who are protesting.

MPs have brought pillows and fans to protect themselves from the heat. Regarding the dharna, one MP said, “This is going to be an indefinite dharna. We will not bow down.

These members have been suspended

The suspended members include Derek O’Brien and Dola Sen of the Trinamool Congress, Rajeev Satav of the Congress, Syed Nazir Hussain and Ripun Bora, Sanjay Singh of the AAP, KK Ragesh of the CPI-M and Elamaram Karim. All the MPs were protesting in the House yesterday while discussing the Agriculture Bill.

#WATCH: Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Dola Sen sings a song in the Parliament premises. 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House. pic.twitter.com/o1LXmni7Sp – ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020

What did the Rajya Sabha Chairman say?

Speaker Venkaiah Naidu said that the behavior of these members in the House on Sunday was objectionable and unparliamentary. He said that yesterday was a very bad day for the Rajya Sabha. During this, members also behaved indecisively with the Deputy Chairman.

What did Rahul Gandhi say?

Regarding action on MPs, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “First the voice is suppressed, then the MPs are suspended and trying to suppress the voice of democratic India by turning a blind eye to the concerns of farmers about black agricultural laws.” It continues. “The former Congress president said that the endless boasting of this” inter-governmental government “has thrown the entire nation into economic disaster.

Mata Banerjee targets center

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “The suspension of eight MPs fighting to protect the interests of farmers is unfortunate and reflects the mindset of this dictator government that does not respect democratic norms and rules.” We are not going to bow down and we will fight against this dictator government from Parliament to the street ”.

