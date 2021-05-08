DONMARIO Semillas leads the sales of wheat seeds with a 35% participation in the sowing area of ​​legally controlled seed, and as every year, it presents new varieties with the aim of increasing producer yields and the quality of agricultural production.

The flagship brand for more than 20 years GDM has been working hard on the Wheat improvement program carrying out large investments and strategic alliances. For this performs more than 1,200 crosses, 3,000 varieties under evaluation in 18 testing locations and 120 locations DMMAS with the aim of complying with the 3 fundamental selection parameters that it pursues: performance and adaptability, good sanitary profile and balanced commercial and bakery quality.

Jerónimo Costanzi, Development Manager at GDM assures: “We work daily to make an adequate selection of varieties with the aim of being able to have a very competitive and expanded portfolio, providing an adequate and correct positioning of our products in each of the wheat regions. , attending to the needs and demands of farmers ”.

In 2016 the DONMARIO brand was positioned as the leading wheat company with the most sold varieties in the country DM Algarrobo and DM Ceibo, providing the best genetics and accompanying with the right information on agronomic management in relation to the productive environment, to maximize the bottom line: performance.

On the way to continue growing and evolving in the selection and recommendation of its products, and with the objective of exploiting yields to the maximum and reducing production gaps, DONMARIO works in a Nutrition Network where it evaluates different nitrogen models and times of application to provide the best strategy that allows not only to maximize performance but also to obtain a balanced quality. “With very high yielding wheats it is worth growing in the nitrogen doses and other nutrients like P and S to increase the yields and also raise the protein ”.

The enormous amount of information generated with these different lines of management, allows DONMARIO to give recommendations from the beginning to the end of the cycle of this crop.

“We know the response of our materials to different seed treatments, the response to yield and quality parameters in different nitrogen models, performed all at sowing or divided. We know the impact on the performance of different fungicide applications with different active principles and different phenological moments and we begin to know the behavior of our varieties before different environmental factors. It has been several campaigns since we stopped talking about the environment as a whole and began to identify variables that influence and interact with genetics and agronomic practices. We are currently working with different producers and beginning to prescribe multivariate, multidensity and variable nutrition in different settings ”, says Costanzi.

Currently DONMARIO has a very broad and competitive portfolio with 7 varieties.

In the last campaign, the brand launched two new varieties of DM Algarrobo that made it possible to provide greater yield potential accompanied by sanitary improvements against rusts: DM SAUCE with a long intermediate cycle and very high yield potential, with a balanced health and group profile. of quality 2 and DM PEHUEN of intermediate cycle, with excellent potential for yield and stability and an outstanding sanitary profile, also quality group 2. Both varieties complement each other. DM Sauce providing yield, positioned at early sowing dates, and DM Pehuén providing excellent yield potential, stability and great adaptation to different wheat regions.

In 2021 the brand adds to its portfolio the short cycle DM ALERCE variety and very high yield potential, replacing DM CEIBO which it exceeds throughout all regions and environmental indices and improving sanitary performance. It is from quality group 2.

DM ÑANDUBAY is an intermediate cycle variety, with great potential and yield stability, also presenting very good plasticity in a wide range of sowing dates and adaptability to the different environments of the different wheat regions. DM Ñandubay has a very complete sanitary profile and is from quality group 2.

DM Tbio AUDAZ, is a short cycle variety with excellent yield potential and adaptability to different wheat regions. With an outstanding health profile, it has an excellent balance between performance potential while still losing quality group parameters 1.

Widely known by the producer DM ALGARROBO and DM CEIBO, of long and short intermediate cycle respectively, they were able to get more than 60% of the planted area during several campaigns.

The objective of DONMARIO as a leading brand in the wheat market is to be permanently at the forefront, testing every year potential varieties replacements of the current commercial ones, and developing multiple lines of work to complement the selection and positioning.