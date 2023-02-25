A remarkable incident on Saturday evening during the preliminary round of the Swedish national Eurovision Song Contest. The performance of Loreen, who has been the bookmaker’s top favorite for winning the Eurovision Song Contest since this week, was brutally disrupted by a man who stormed the stage with a sign. Quick action was taken and the singer was then allowed to perform her song Tattoo again.

